Governor DeWine unveils gun violence legislation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled legislation as part of his STRONG Ohio plan to address gun violence on Monday.
According to a summary of the STRONG Ohio legislation proposed by DeWine, the plan includes the following:
- Authorize doctors to keep people suffering from severe mental health condition for up to 72 hours in cases where there are safety concerns. Allows doctors to petition probate court to request court-ordered treatment
- Ensure Ohio citizens have full due process rights in probate court proceedings.
- Bars those declared to be a danger to themselves and others from having access to firearms. Those declared as such have the option to give them to a family member in a different household or sell them to a license dealer.
- Family members have option to petition for court-ordered treatment.
- Requires courts to submit final protection orders into LEADS and NCIC for stalking, domestic violence and sexual assault within 48 hours.
- Requires arrest warrants for serious crimes to be submitted to LEADS within 48 hours.
- Creates optional private sale background check process.
- Creates safe legal harbor for private sellers who require background checks.
- Enhances penalties for selling gun to someone who is legally prohibited. Currently 18 months in prison, expands to 3 years.
- Gives judges the option to impose longer sentences for gun specifications.
- Increases penalties for possessing weapons under disability.
- Increased penalty for improperly furnishing firearms to a minor.
- Increased penalty for straw purchases.