Governor orders flags lowered, moment of silence in honor of 9/11 victims

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, September 11, in honor of those killed in the terrorist attacks 20 years ago.

The order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.

Governor DeWine is also asking that all Ohio citizens observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. Saturday, which is the time the hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Download Governor DeWine’s order here.