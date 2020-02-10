Group unveils new decks of cards aimed at solving homicides

CINCINNATI (AP) – An organization in Ohio that distributes playing cards featuring homicide victims and descriptions of where their murders occurred to try to help solve the crimes has unveiled two new decks.

The Cold Case Playing Cards decks feature victims from Hamilton, Butler and Montgomery counties in southwest Ohio. They were unveiled at a news conference Sunday in Cincinnati. Members of the advocacy group UCanSpeakForMe say the cards are placed in Ohio prisons, jails and other lockup facilities as crime-fighting tools.

The group’s CEO says she hopes they will spark conversations among inmates and encourage people to provide tips to law enforcement.

