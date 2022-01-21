Groups that won suits over Ohio maps submit their own plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The winners of lawsuits challenging Ohio’s gerrymandered legislative maps have submitted their own plan for new lines to the state’s redistricting commission.

The submission came as commissioners and their staff experts were shuttling between private and public meetings to negotiate a fix to earlier Republican-drawn maps of Ohio House and Ohio Senate districts by a Saturday deadline.

Those lines were tossed by the Ohio Supreme Court on Jan. 12, which found they unduly favored the GOP. Both the Republican and Democratic caucuses have submitted their own updated plans as the starting point to compromise.