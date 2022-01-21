All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Groups that won suits over Ohio maps submit their own plan

Ohio

by: JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The winners of lawsuits challenging Ohio’s gerrymandered legislative maps have submitted their own plan for new lines to the state’s redistricting commission.

The submission came as commissioners and their staff experts were shuttling between private and public meetings to negotiate a fix to earlier Republican-drawn maps of Ohio House and Ohio Senate districts by a Saturday deadline.

Those lines were tossed by the Ohio Supreme Court on Jan. 12, which found they unduly favored the GOP. Both the Republican and Democratic caucuses have submitted their own updated plans as the starting point to compromise.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS