Grower expects to provide Ohio's 1st medical pot in December

CLEVELAND (AP) - One of Ohio's large-scale medical marijuana cultivators expects to sell the state's first legal pot to licensed dispensaries sometime in December.

Buckeye Relief LLC, which is based outside of Cleveland in Eastlake, planted its first seeds July 31 after the state granted the company permission to begin growing pot for Ohio's fledgling medical marijuana industry. Ohio is now one of 30 states with some form of legalized marijuana after the Legislature gave its approval in June 2016.

Majority owner Andy Rayburn says he was motivated to begin investing in the industry and create his own medical marijuana business in Ohio after witnessing how the drug had helped a close friend dying of cancer.

Rayburn says he had heard countless stories since then about how people have benefited from medicinal use of marijuana.