Growing number of Ohio small towns voting to disband

CINCINNATI (AP) – A recent analysis has found a growing number of small towns in Ohio have disbanded in recent years.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports its analysis of statewide election results found 12 small towns across the state have gone defunct in the past 15 years. The newspaper reports the number of small towns dying has increased as costs go up and revenues decline.

Residents of Newtonsville and Amelia in southwestern Ohio’s Clermont County will vote Tuesday on whether to dissolve those villages. They would be absorbed by surrounding townships if voters approve dissolution.

The imposition of a 1% tax on residents’ income in each town has spurred some supporters of dissolution, while opponents argue villages provide a personal touch not found in townships.

Newtonsville has about 400 residents. Amelia has about 5,000.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories