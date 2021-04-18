Gunfire at Ohio vigil for homicide victim kills 1, hurts 5

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a drive-by shooting at a memorial vigil for an earlier homicide victim killed a passing motorist and wounded five people in the crowd, including a 12-year-old child.
Columbus detectives said a small group had gathered at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Truro Township lot southeast of the city to mark one year since another person was killed at the same location.
At about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police said, a dark-colored sport utility vehicle drove past and someone opened fire, hitting five people.
Police say all had non-life-threatening injuries, but a woman driving past was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.
