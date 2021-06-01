Guns N’ Roses coming to Ohio this fall

CLEVELAND, OH (WJW) — Guns N’ Roses is coming to Ohio this fall as part of their 14-stop tour.
Starting at Hersheypark Stadium on July 31, the band will tour around the U.S. ending at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida on October 2 and 3.
But they’ll first make a stop in Ohio on September 23 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.
The band says tickets go on sale to the general public June 4 at noon local time.
Nightrain members can get their first shot at a ticket starting June 1 at noon local time.
Here is a line-up of the tour dates and locations:
- July 31, 2021 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
- August 22, 2021 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
- August 25, 2021 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
- August 27, 2021 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
- August 30, 2021 – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena
- September 1, 2021 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
- September 11, 2021 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- September 12, 2021 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- September 21, 2021 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
- September 23, 2021 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
- September 26, 2021 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
- September 29, 2021 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
- October 2, 2021 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena
- October 3, 2021 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.