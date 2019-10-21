Haunted car wash in Ohio

Ohio
BRUNSWICK, Ohio (CNN) — A clean car and a good scare! That’s what you can get at the Rainforest Car Wash in Brunswick, Ohio. The car wash has turned the facility into a spooky experience.

Just imagine being trapped inside your car while a creepy-looking clown stares you down! The manager says people in costumes, various props and scenes will be set up throughout the car wash.

The frightening experience will cost drivers $20. But the unique Halloween experience is priceless.

