Health Director signs ‘stay at home’ order for all Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Gov. Mike DeWine announced Sunday that Dr. Amy Acton signed a ‘stay at home’ order for all Ohioans.
This mandate comes one day after the governor reported the second and third coronavirus-related deaths in Ohio.
Gov. DeWine also updated the state residents with the most recent numbers.
As of 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, there are currently 351 positive COVID-19 cases in Ohio. Of that 351, 83 patients are hospitalized.
