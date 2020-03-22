Health Director signs ‘stay at home’ order for all Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Gov. Mike DeWine announced Sunday that Dr. Amy Acton signed a ‘stay at home’ order for all Ohioans.

This mandate comes one day after the governor reported the second and third coronavirus-related deaths in Ohio.

(MARCH 22 PHOTO COURTESY OHIO’S FUTURE FOUNDATION’S FACEBOOK PAGE)

Gov. DeWine also updated the state residents with the most recent numbers.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, there are currently 351 positive COVID-19 cases in Ohio. Of that 351, 83 patients are hospitalized.

