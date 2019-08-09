‘His loved ones deserve answers:’ Ohio authorities hope to identify man found dead in river

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General are asking for help identifying a man who was found dead in May.

The body of a man was found in the Maumee River on May 24, 2019. Police believe may have entered the water between the Indiana state line and where he was found.

“If you think you have information related to this case, please call law enforcement – your piece of information may solve the puzzle of identifying this man,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “His loved ones deserve answers.”

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in order to bring closure for his family,” Defiance Countuy Sheriff Douglas Engel said.

The man is believed to be between 25 and 30 years of age, about 5’4” to 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 153 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right shoulder with the word “Gemini,” and colored stars. A second tattoo with the word “Music” is on the right side of his ribs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Defiance County Sheriff’s Detective Vandemark at (410) 784-1155 or the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).