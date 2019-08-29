Homeowner fatally shoots 2 teens; says they trespassed

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Police say an Ohio homeowner fatally shot two 17-year-old boys who he said were trespassing around his garage at night.

Dayton police say the man called authorities immediately afterward to report the shooting Wednesday night in a neighborhood just west of the city’s downtown.

He was questioned by detectives. Investigators haven’t released the man’s name or any further details about the circumstances of the shooting.

A vehicle was towed from the scene, but police haven’t publicly explained its connection to the investigation.

