Hospital employee dies after truck crashes into ER in Ohio

CANAL WINCHESTER, OH (WCMH) — A 45-year-old man is in custody after a pickup truck crashed into the Diley Ridge Medical Center, killing an employee.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. Friday when the driver of the pickup truck, Raymond Leiendecker, crashed into the building.

Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office officials said it appears the driver intentionally hit the building.

Video from the scene shows the pickup truck crashed through the emergency room doors. Deputies said the truck is completely inside the hospital.

A hospital employee died as a result of his injuries, officials said.

Leiendecker, who was among those injured in the crash, is being treated at an area hospital and is expected to face charges. A woman is also being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Michael Englehart, Mount Carmel interim CEO, offered condolences to the family and friends of the employee who died as a result of the crash.

“We are very sad to report the loss of one of our Diley Ridge employees today. Our hearts go out to their family and friends. And we pray for them during this tremendously difficult time. We’re also thinking of our Diley Ridge colleagues. Today, we will be supporting them through counseling,” Englehart said.

A handful of patients who were in the emergency room at the time of the crash have been transferred to Mount Carmel Grove City, Englehart said.

Diley Ridge is closed due to structural damage, he said. Englehart said it is unclear when the hospital will re-open.

“We are working with the sheriff’s department as they investigate what has occurred,” he said.

