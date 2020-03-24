Inmate beaten while strapped to restraint chair sues

CLEVELAND (AP) – A man who was beaten by two corrections officers while strapped to a restraint chair at a county jail in Cleveland has sued the county, the former officers and others.

Terrance Debose’ attorney filed the lawsuit Monday in Cuyahoga County, where he was jailed. The two former corrections officers pleaded guilty to charges related to the beating. One officer was sentenced to nine months in prison and the other to 10 days in jail in February. A surveillance camera recorded the March 2019 beating.

The lawsuit says Debose was having a mental health crisis at the time.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories