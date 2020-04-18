Interest in bicycles growing during COVID-19 pandemic

BRIDGEPORT, OH (WTRF) – While finding ways to cope with the social distancing, many people have taken to two wheels.

During the COVID-19 pandemic the interest in bikes is on the rise as bicycles provide a way for individuals to get outside while maintaining social distancing.

One local bike shop owner says getting outside is the perfect remedy for the current times.

People are wanting to get outside due to the isolation factor so we are seeing people you normally wouldn’t see express interest in cycling just because it is something to do I mean sunshine and outdoors is the best anti-anxiety medicine out there so let’s get on our bikes let’s do some outdoor stuff. David Crow – Owner of Quick Service Bike Shop

And with many bike sales happening online, Quick Shop owner David Crow also says pay attention to measurements to make sure you are purchasing a bike that fits you best.

