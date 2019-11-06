Investigation to determine the owner of a late president’s sword continues

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio sheriff says an investigation to determine the owner of a sword wielded in the American Revolution and the War of 1812 is widening.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil showed the sword at a press conference Wednesday. It was carried in battle by President William Henry Harrison and Continental Army Col. John Cleves Symmes, Harrison’s future father-in-law.

Neil says the case could take weeks to resolve.

Police in Connecticut seized the sword last month, just before an auction.

Members of the Harrison-Symmes Memorial Foundation some 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Cincinnati suspect it is a historical sword that disappeared 40 years ago from the Cincinnati Historical Society.

The would-be seller James Kochan says he thinks the missing Cincinnati sword was a copy.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories