Jack Hanna to withdraw from public life after Alzheimer’s diagnosis

In this Sept. 5, 2013 photo, Jack Hanna stands at the front entrance of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, Ohio. Hanna has been a part of the zoo for over the past 35 years, as it has has expanded to more than 500 acres. The zoo now attracts as many as 2.3 million visitors a year. In May 2014, Safari Africa is scheduled to open, giving giraffes, lions, monkeys and other animals a 43-acre home. (AP Photo/The Columbus Dispatch, Tom Dodge)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The family of Jungle Jack Hanna announced Wednesday that the Columbus Zoo’s Director Emeritus will no longer be able to participate in public life after a dementia diagnosis.

Hanna’s family revealed the diagnosis in a letter posted on social media Tuesday.

“Doctors have diagnosed our dad. Jack Hanna, with dementia, now believed to be Alzheimer’s disease,” the letter read. “His condition has progressed much faster in the last few months than any of us could have anticipated. Sadly. Dad is no longer able to participate in public life as he used to.”

Hanna, 74, was credited with making the Columbus Zoo nationally known during his time as its director from 1978 to ’92, becoming a familiar face on national television in the process. He moved into an emeritus role before announcing his retirement at the end of 2020.

Here is the complete letter from the Hanna family: