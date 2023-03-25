JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — On Saturday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man wanted in relation to an Ohio stabbing.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook around 8 a.m. that deputies were looking for Dylan Watters to question him about a stabbing near Hall and Davis roads.

JCSO said Watters was considered armed and dangerous at that time, and deputies told the public to not approach him if seen. The Sheriff’s Office described Watters as a 150-pound, 5-foot-9-inch tall man with black hair and brown eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office said they found Watters by 8:18 a.m. on Saturday.

13 News reached out to JCSO for more information. Officials said they will release a statement on Saturday.

Our team also left a voicemail with JCSO’s secretary so we can get updates on Monday if there are any.

This is a developing story.