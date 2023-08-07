WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Friday after allegedly shooting a car in the Wellston area of Jackson County, Ohio.

According to the Wellston Police Department, law enforcement went to the 200 block of South Minnesota Avenue at around 3:53 a.m. on Friday after receiving a call about possible shots fired. Police said they found a car that had been shot.

About 90 minutes later, police found Kaymen Canode, 22, and arrested him in connection to the shots fired incident.

Canode is being charged with discharging a firearm at a habitation.