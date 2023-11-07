JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a standoff in the village of Coalton in Jackson County, Ohio, the county sheriff’s office said.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was originally looking for Brandon Denney, who was believed to have a stolen firearm with him, in the 20000 block of State Route 93.

The sheriff’s office on Tuesday posted that Denney was arrested after he and law enforcement were in a standoff for “several hours” at a residence on State Route 93.