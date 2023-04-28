JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A Jackson County, Ohio, man was sentenced on Friday to 43 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO).

The JCSO said that 50-year-old Robert Nickell was on trial after a minor went to someone and told them that Nickell had raped them.

After an investigation, deputies said Nickell had sexually abused the minor for several years.

Nickell’s indictment was filed on Feb. 21 and he appeared for his arraignment three days later where he pleaded not guilty. His bond was set at $200,000 or 10% cash or full surety.

The trial began on Monday and was found guilty on Thursday. On Friday, he was sentenced to 43 years in prison and must register as a tier III sex offender for the rest of his life, according to the JCSO.

Nickell is not eligible for early release, according to the JCSO.

Nickell was found guilty of three counts of rape, one count of sexual battery and one count of gross sexual imposition.