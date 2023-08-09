JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A man is in custody after allegedly shooting a firearm during an argument in Jackson County, Ohio, on Tuesday.

According to the Wellston Police Department, they detained a man, later identified as Zachary Clark, 28, of Wellston, after a woman called 911 and said he had a gun.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Wellston Police Department said Clark had shot his firearm during the argument. Officers searched the home and found the firearm, a spent casing and ammunition. No injuries are being reported.

Clark is being charged with kidnapping, domestic violence, felonious assault and aggravated menacing with more charges expected to be followed. He is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday.