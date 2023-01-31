JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — One person is dead after law enforcement shot and killed a person in Jackson, Ohio.

The Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office says this happened in the 1800 block of Jisco West Road in Jackson, Ohio.

Steve Irwin, Press Secretary for Attorney General David Yost, says the Bureau of Criminal Investigations was called to the scene Tuesday afternoon.

The name and gender of the victim are not available at this time. Irwin says no law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting.

BCI officials are still on the scene, according to Irwin.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.