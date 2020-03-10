Joe Biden cancels Cleveland rally over coronavirus concerns

Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden addresses a Super Tuesday event in Los Angeles on March 3, 2020. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOWK) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has canceled his rally in Cleveland this evening in accordance with guidance from public officials and out of caution over coronavirus concerns, according to his campaign team.

“We will continue to consult with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements about future events in the coming days,” says Biden’s campaign Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield. “Vice President Biden thanks all of his supporters who wanted to be with us in Cleveland this evening.”

The campaign will release additional details on where Biden will address the press tonight at a later time.

