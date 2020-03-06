Joe Biden plans campaign stop in Columbus

Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden addresses a Super Tuesday event in Los Angeles on March 3, 2020. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Vice President Joe Biden announced upcoming campaign stops in four states, including Ohio.

According to his presidential campaign, Biden will make stops in Columbus and Cleveland on Tuesday, March 10, a week ahead of Ohio’s primary election.

Locations and times of the events have not been announced.

The Biden campaign also announced stops in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi.

