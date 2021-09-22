Judge dismisses lawsuits against Ohio State University in Strauss abuse case

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A judge has dismissed the cases of hundreds of former students against the Ohio State University tied to the sexual abuse they say suffered against a former OSU doctor.

On Wednesday, Judge Michael H. Watson announced the dismissal on the grounds that the two-year statute of limitations expired.

The plaintiffs said they suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Dr. Richard Strauss while students at the university, claiming the university turned a blind eye to the abuse.

Over the last few weeks, Watson had been asked to recuse himself from the case due to a conflict of interest regarding a financial tie his wife has as a vendor to the school.

More than 300 men filed cases against Ohio State University, alleging the school ignored complaints of sexual abuse over a 20 year period, from 1979 through 1998.

The plaintiffs were OSU students from 1974 through 2000.

Strauss left the university in 1998. He died by suicide in 2005.

Ohio State University released the following statement on the dismissal:

Beginning in 2018, Ohio State sought to uncover and acknowledge the truth about Richard Strauss’ abuse and the university’s failure at the time to prevent it. We are forever grateful to the survivors who participated in the independent Perkins Coie investigation, which could not have been completed without their strength and courage, and we offer our deepest regrets and apologies to all who experienced Strauss’ abuse. The university has reached settlement agreements with more than 230 survivors and will continue to cover the cost of professionally certified counseling services and treatment for anyone affected by Strauss.

Court documents signed by Watson state, “It is also true that many Plaintiffs and other students complained of Strauss’s abuse over the years and yet medical doctors, athletic directors, head and assistant coaches, athletic trainers, and program directors failed to protect these victims from Strauss’s predation.”

The first case against Ohio State University was filed on July 16, 2018.

In Watson’s ruling on the dismissal of one of two cases, Brian Garrett, et. al., vs. The Ohio State University, he writes, “At all times since the filing of these cases, the Ohio legislature had the power, but not the will, to change the statute of limitations for these Plaintiffs.”