Judge sentences Ohio woman for sex acts with two dogs

(WKBN) – A woman learned her sentence Friday after pleading guilty to committing sex acts with two Shih Tzu dogs in Youngstown.
Tiffany Riley pleading to bestiality and animal cruelty.
A judge sentenced her to 90 days of house arrest and ordered her to pay a $750 fine. She will also be prohibited from having pets for life.
Riley’s attorney said the incident occurred while she was “highly intoxicated.”
Police charged Riley after an investigation of a video showing a woman engaging in sex acts with the dogs, one of which was pregnant with puppies. WKBN had contacted investigators after receiving tips about the video.
The charges came after the search of a home on Waverly Avenue, which has since burned down.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Mayor Ginther seeks limited bar, nightclub, restaurant hours in Columbus
- Kentucky sees large spike in COVID-19 cases
- Is this WV high school mascot a racist stereotype?
- Beshear gives COVID-19 in Kentucky update
- Don’t let your water quality go down the drain after quarantine
- McDonald’s to require customers to wear face masks in restaurants
- WV woman found asleep in car arrested on drug charges
- Universal Orlando cancels ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ amid pandemic
- President Trump signs series of executive orders intended to lower drug prices
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 81,746 cases, 3,297 deaths