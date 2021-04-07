Judge temporarily blocks Ohio telemedicine abortion ban

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — A judge has temporarily blocked an Ohio ban on the use of telemedicine for medication abortions as a suit challenging the law’s constitutionality proceeds.

The two-week restraining order was granted by Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Alison Hatheway late Tuesday in a case brought last week by Planned Parenthood against the Ohio Department of Health, the state Medical Board and prosecutors in the state’s three largest counties.

The judge’s decision means the telemedicine abortion ban won’t take effect as scheduled on Monday. The court will consider the law’s longer term fate at a hearing April 19.