Justin Bieber world tour to stop in Ohio, Kentucky

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – “Bieber is Back” was trending on Twitter Tuesday, and there’s plenty of reasons why.

Pop star Justin Bieber announced his first album in five years, a single, a documentary series, and a world tour. 2020 is already shaping up to be a big year for the pop star, and he has high personal praise for the new releases.

Bieber says the music marks a different stage of his life.

The first single is set for release January 3. The tour begins May 14th in Seattle.

No release date has been announced yet for the album, however, the concert tour will be making stops in Columbus, Ohio and Lexington, Kentucky.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories