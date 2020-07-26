Juvenile seriously injured after West Portsmouth crash

WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A bicyclist was seriously injured after a crash that occurred today in West Portsmouth.

According to the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as the bicyclist traveled south on 10th Street. Deputies say the 10-year-old failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck. The car, driven by David R. Pack, 65, of West Portsmouth, was traveling west on Washington Boulevard at the time.

Medical officials flew the juvenile to Cabell Huntington Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

