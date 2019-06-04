Kayakers looking for missing swimmer find other body

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say kayakers helping search for a swimmer who was swept away in a river in Ohio have found the body of another man.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office says the kayakers found the body of a 62-year-old man Monday night in the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) River in the Cascade Valley Metro Park area of Akron.

Officials with the medical examiner's office say the man was pronounced dead around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Officials haven't released his name. They are investigating the death.

Authorities say searchers found the 62-year-old man's body while looking for 24-year-old Catalino Hernandez. Akron police Lt. Rick Edwards has said Hernandez apparently was swept away while swimming in the river Sunday evening.

The search for Hernandez was continuing Tuesday.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com