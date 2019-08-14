Kids find Mastodon tooth fossil in Ohio creek

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (CNN Newsource) – Some kids made a cool discovery during their family reunion in Holmes County, Ohio last month.

The children were playing in a creek near the Inn at Honey Run when one of them found a fossil of a Mastodon tooth.

The Mastadon is a distant relative of the elephant.

The owner of the inn sent pictures to experts from Ohio colleges and says they confirmed it. They said it has to be at least 10,000 years old.

“It is just a neat find. It is not every day you get to touch and feel a mammoth tooth,” said Jason Nies.

Nies said one of his relatives has the Mastadon tooth fossil now and plans to show it off when school starts.

He hopes to have it back at the inn soon to put it on display.

