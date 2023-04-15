WARREN COUNTY, OH (WOWK)–With a rainy start today, the sun finally came out! Kings Island officially opened its gates Saturday in Mason, Ohio for the start of the 2023 season.

According to Chad Showalter, the director of communications for the park says, thousands visited the park to get their first spins on the classic Scrambler. Along with their first lap on Kings Mills Antique Autos and even their first blue ice cream cone of the season.

Kings Island is now open on weekends and will open daily on May 17. For more information on the 2023 season, you can visit the park’s website at visitkingsisland.com.