Kings Island retiring the Vortex roller coaster

MASON, OH (WCMH) — After 33 seasons, Kings Island has decided to retire the Vortex roller coaster.

Since it opened in April of 1987, the Vortex has been one of Kings Island’s most popular roller coasters.

But all good things must come to an end, and according to Kings Island, the ride has reached the end of its service life.

The Vortex was designed exclusively for Kings Island by Arrow Dynamics and its features had never been incorporated into one steel coaster before, including:

a 148-foot high lift and drop of 138 feet at a 55-degree angle

two vertical loops

one corkscrew

one boomerang turn

a 360-degree helix turn at the end

a top speed of 55 mph

At a cost of $4 million, Vortex set a world record when it opened as the tallest, full-circuit roller coaster with the highest drop in the world.

Since its debut, more than 45 million guests have ridden Vortex, the seventh-most on Kings Island’s all-time rides given list.

The Vortex debuted on April 11, 1987 and helped Kings Island surpass 3 million guests for the first time in its history.

The Vortex was the first coaster in the world to send riders upside-down a total of six times.

Vortex’s Final Rides Begin 9/27/2019 when Halloween Haunt Opens at 6pm. Gold & Platinum Passholders get early ride time on Saturdays & Sundays for the rest of the fall season.

Final rides on Vortex will begin Friday when Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt opens at 6pm. The last day to ride the Vortex will take place October 27.