Kroger lays off mid-level managers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Kroger is reportedly downsizing some of its middle-level manager positions this week as the company continues to, “evolve our business.”

The move comes as the company is pushing to improve its home delivery service as well as its self-checkout system. As a result, several mid-level managers have been let go.

Corporate Affairs Manager with Kroger Mid-Atlantic said in a statement, “At Kroger, we are constantly evolving our business to ensure we build the teams and leaders who will deliver an amazing experience for our customers and associates both now and in the future. A key part of this evolution is moving resources closer to the customer by putting our top talent into our store leadership positions.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories