Landslide occurs in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A landslide occurred on State Route 7 in Ohio.

The slide occurred at 5:45 a.m. The slide is on the edge of the Lawrence County line with mud and trees covering the road.

ROAD CLOSED:

Ohio State Route 7 at the edge of Lawrence County will be shut down until later this evening due to a landslide that occurred around 5:45 am. The Ohio Department of Transportation is working to cleanup the area and drivers are being detoured around the impacted area pic.twitter.com/uFWQ4iSVXz — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) May 21, 2020

Both lanes are currently closed and are expected to open later this evening. More cleanup is expected tomorrow as well.

