Landslide occurs in Lawrence County

 LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A landslide occurred on State Route 7 in Ohio.

The slide occurred at 5:45 a.m. The slide is on the edge of the Lawrence County line with mud and trees covering the road.

Both lanes are currently closed and are expected to open later this evening. More cleanup is expected tomorrow as well.

