Lawmakers hit brakes on House anti-vaccine mandate bill

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — House Republicans have put the brakes on a fast-tracked bill limiting employers’ ability to require that workers receive the coronavirus vaccine as a condition of employment.
The legislation would allow public and private employees to secure exemptions from mandated coronavirus vaccinations for three main reasons, including proving they have immunity from a case of COVID-19.
Bill sponsors predicted the measure would receive a full Ohio House vote Wednesday.
But House Speaker Bob Cupp, a Lima Republican, said the chamber needs more time to consider it.
Numerous groups on both sides of the vaccination mandate issue came out Wednesday in opposition.
