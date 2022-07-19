LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – As COVID-19 numbers are on the rise across the country, Lawrence County, Ohio is seeing some of the highest numbers in the Buckeye State.

For a few weeks, Lawrence County actually had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and as of last Thursday the county is now sitting at number two in the ranking.

Health officials in the county say after keeping numbers under control for so long it’s hard to see them go back up.

“We have really high numbers for weeks and weeks and then all of a sudden it drops and we think – ‘oh good, we’re out of the woods.’ And then it creeps back up again,” said Debbie Fisher, the Public Relations Officer for the Lawrence County Health Department.

Just this week alone, Fisher says the county saw 164 cases and two COVID-19 related deaths.

The department also says they’re noticing a trend of less people staying up to date with their vaccinations, and now they’re urging people to get those vaccines, wear a mask and stay inside if you’re sick.

They also say with the school year right around the corner, the numbers are worrisome.

“We’ve had a lot of children recently in these numbers, so I think there’s a continuation of sports and activities, and friends, and parties, it could raise our numbers,” explained Georgia Dillon, the Health Commissioner for the Lawrence County Health Department.

Dillion says if anyone is experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms they should take the initiative to get tested and remember to take the necessary CDC-recommended precautions at this time.

There will be vaccination clinics at the Lawrence County Health Department this week from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and Friday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.