LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after an ATV crash Monday in Lawrence County, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the single-vehicle crash happened Monday night at around 8:45 on County Road 14 near State Rt. 93 in Decatur Township.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Troopers say the victim was identified as Larry Blagg, and he traveled off the side of the road and overturned.

Blagg was pronounced dead at the scene, and troopers suspect alcohol to be a factor in the crash.