UPDATE: 12/13/23 @9:33 p.m. – Rt. 52 West shut down near Crabtree Hollow Road, also known as County Road 268 is back open after a crash.

The road was closed for several hours, the original crash was reported just after 5 Wednesday afternoon.

Three people were sent to the hospital.

13 News Reporter Lane Ball is working to get more information about the crash.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Three people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Lawrence County that has part of a roadway shut down.

According to Lawrence County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 5:07 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, on Route 52 West near Crabtree Hollow Road, not far from the bridge into Ashland, Kentucky. Dispatchers say two vehicles were involved.

The conditions of the three people transported for medical treatment are unknown at this time.

The crash has Rt. 52 West shut down near Crabtree Hollow Road, also known as County Road 268. There is no word on when the roadway will reopen.

The Ohio State Patrol, Coal Grove and Perry Township fire departments and Lawrence County EMS are responding to the scene.