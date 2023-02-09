LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Lawrence County, Ohio, dispatchers say there is a brush fire on State Route 522.
They say crews from around the area are responding.
Dispatchers say no structures are damaged.
No injuries are being reported.
by: Isaac Taylor
Posted:
Updated:
by: Isaac Taylor
Posted:
Updated:
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Lawrence County, Ohio, dispatchers say there is a brush fire on State Route 522.
They say crews from around the area are responding.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Dispatchers say no structures are damaged.
No injuries are being reported.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now