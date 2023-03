LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A vehicle struck a home in Lawrence County, Ohio Friday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on the 5000 block of State Route 93 about five miles north of Ironton. They say it happened at 6:11 a.m.

They say that after the crash, the driver was stuck in his vehicle. He was freed and taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital with unknown injuries.

Nobody was inside the home at the time of the crash.