CHESAPEAKE, OH (WOWK) – A staff member at Chesapeake High School in Lawrence County has been placed on administrative leave.

According to Chesapeake School District Superintendent Doug Hale, the leave is due to an investigation into “possible misconduct.”

Hale says the district is currently conducting an internal investigation and cannot comment further at this time.

Officials have not stated at this time what the staff member’s position is at the school.