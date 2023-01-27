LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– A man is in custody after a large shipment of drugs and guns was found at an Ohio home on Wednesday.

According to a post on Facebook by the Lawrence County Prosecutor, the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force was told by Hurricane Police that the shipment was to be delivered to a home on Township Road in Chesapeake, Ohio. They obtained a warrant and searched the home.

Courtesy: Lawrence County Prosecutor

The post said investigators found and seized 2,500 counterfeit pills suspected to be pressed fentanyl, 3,000 grams of concentrated liquid hashish oil, an undetermined amount of marijuana, distribution materials, and seven firearms, including handguns, a rifle, and a shotgun, with ammunition for each.

Donovan Spears, 31, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was taken to the Lawrence County Jail and is currently charged with two felony drug trafficking charges.

This is an ongoing investigation