COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK)—A Coal Grove police officer was fired after he was seen on video drinking with at least five other people at a village-owned property.

According to a Facebook release from the Village of Coal Grove, they were contacted by an anonymous person on Saturday, Jan. 21 who said they had video footage of a police officer drinking with four other people at the Coal Grove Police Department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

After reviewing the footage, the village said that it clearly showed Patrolman Landon Hutchinson with at least five other people, who were not village employees, in the conference room of the Roush Building, which houses the Coal Grove Mayor’s Court and the Coal Grove Police Department.

13 News has gained access to the videos in question, and they can be viewed in the player above. Note: The sound was removed from the videos due to excessive explicit language.

The release from the village said that Patrolman Hutchinson acted in violation of several village policies, which included conduct unbecoming of a law enforcement officer, possessing alcohol on village property/in village facilities, withholding information from a superior officer, misuse of an official position, and inappropriate off-duty conduct.

Patrolman Hutchinson was terminated by Coal Grove Police Chief Bill Murphy on Saturday evening, according to the village release.

The village says they believe this was an isolated event.