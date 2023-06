LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A person was flown to the hospital and a vehicle caught on fire after a two-vehicle crash on US-52 in Lawrence County, Ohio.

The Hanging Rock Police Department says this happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of US-52 and County Route 128.

They say the vehicle caught on fire as a result of the crash.

Officers say the person was flown to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.