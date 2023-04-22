LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager from South Point, Ohio.

According to deputies, Darrien Otta, 15, of South Point, Ohio was last seen on Thursday, April 17, at his home on County Road 15 in South Point, Ohio. Deputies say they believe Otta ran away from his home.

Otta is described as standing 5’10” and weighing approximately 120 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing jeans and possibly an American Eagle tee shirt and a dark-colored hoody, authorities say.

Deputies say it is believed Otta may still be within the Tri-State area, but does have relatives in other parts of the country whom his guardians have been in touch with.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Darrien Otta, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 740-532-3525.