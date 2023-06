SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in South Point, Ohio, according to dispatchers.

They said this happened around 3:10 p.m. on County Road 1.

The driver was taken to the hospital, dispatchers said. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The Fayette Township Fire Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Lawrence County, Ohio, medics were on the scene.