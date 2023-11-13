IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — The mayoral race in one southern Ohio city didn’t end at the polls last Tuesday.

With all precincts reporting in Ironton, Ohio, Incumbent Mayor Sam Cramblit II only received 34.86% of the vote, coming in below the 40% threshold stated in the city’s charter to avoid a runoff.

This means the candidate with the second highest votes will face Cramblit head-to-head in the runoff set for Nov. 21. That candidate is challenger Amanda Cleary with 30.21% of the vote.

Kelly Greco-Smith came in third place, with 15.9% of the vote, followed by Chris Perry, with 10.77%, and Hugh Scott, with 6.68%.

There are two days for the election to allow everyone a chance to get to the polls. No mailout ballots just in person.

Monday, Nov. 20 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 – 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The polling location has changed, people can place their votes at 1305 South Third Street Ironton, Ohio.