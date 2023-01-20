LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, a historical Black church in Burlington, Ohio, is a part of a $4 million investment meant to protect churches’ legacies.

According to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, this is a part of their African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

They say this is the first round of the Preserving Black Churches grant program that will allow the churches to help the churches.

According to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s website, Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church was the first Black church west of the Alleghenies/Appalachians. They say it was also the first Black church in Ohio.